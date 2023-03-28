Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Bowman & Co S.C.’s Largest Position

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 11.8% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.84. The company had a trading volume of 985,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,038. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32. The stock has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

