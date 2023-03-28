Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,109 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average is $115.12.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

