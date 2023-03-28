Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.30 and a 200 day moving average of $358.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

