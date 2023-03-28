Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $395,859,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,564,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.14. 755,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,194. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

