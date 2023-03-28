Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 292.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $104,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

