Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $183.23. The stock had a trading volume of 170,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,979. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

