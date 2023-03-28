Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.60. The company had a trading volume of 116,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,139. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

