Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 112,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 40,761 shares.The stock last traded at $176.31 and had previously closed at $177.33.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average is $175.64.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund
About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
