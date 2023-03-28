Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 112,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 40,761 shares.The stock last traded at $176.31 and had previously closed at $177.33.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average is $175.64.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 115,697.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395,371 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,251,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

