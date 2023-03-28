Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.91 and a 200 day moving average of $178.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

