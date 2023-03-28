Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Raised by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

