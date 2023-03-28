Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

