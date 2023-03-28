Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.