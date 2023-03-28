Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,597 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. 385,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

