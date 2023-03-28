Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

