VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,769,000.

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.17. 416,658 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

