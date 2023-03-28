VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,769,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,628,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. 416,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

