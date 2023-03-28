Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Gentex makes up about 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Gentex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 834,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65,013 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 793,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of GNTX opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

