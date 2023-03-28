Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.5 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.