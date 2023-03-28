Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 1.4% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after buying an additional 141,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,266,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,538,000 after purchasing an additional 308,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

