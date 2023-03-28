Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,026 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 87,402 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $5,070,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $46.66.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.