Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter worth $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLO shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $34.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

