Values First Advisors Inc. Has $922,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $129.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

