Values First Advisors Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $129.60.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $2,903,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $2,903,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,320 shares of company stock worth $111,825,113 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

