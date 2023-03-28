Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

Entegris Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.