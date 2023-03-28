Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares in the company, valued at $742,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,915,586. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

