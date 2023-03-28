Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 372 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $489.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

