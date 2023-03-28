V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,124 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of T traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,378,908. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.