V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,674 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,328,645. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.