V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,674 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Cisco Systems
In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.