V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Evergy comprises about 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 51,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.58. 62,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

