V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after buying an additional 125,741 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.06. 84,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,519. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $152.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.15. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

