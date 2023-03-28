V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,891 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after buying an additional 128,232 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after buying an additional 508,310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after buying an additional 195,016 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,232,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.55. 96,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,345. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

