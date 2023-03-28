V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 30,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $93.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

