V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 172,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,073. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

