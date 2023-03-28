V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.97. The company had a trading volume of 819,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,452. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46. The firm has a market cap of $388.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

