Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating) fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 8,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

Uwharrie Capital Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm is community-oriented, emphasizing the well-being of the people in its region above financial gain in directing its corporate decisions. It operates through the following subsidiaries: Bank of Stanly, The Strategic Alliance Corp., BOS Agency, Inc, Gateway Mortgage, Inc, Anson Bank & Trust Co, Cabarrus Bank & Trust Co, Strategic Investment Advisors, Inc, and Uwharrie Mortgage, Inc The company was founded on February 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Albemarle, NC.

