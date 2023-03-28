Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.0922 on Exchanges

Utrust (UTK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $46.08 million and $2.83 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

