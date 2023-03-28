Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the February 28th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE:UBP traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $16.15. 1,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.76%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
