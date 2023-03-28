UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

UNH traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $480.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,557. The business’s 50-day moving average is $481.58 and its 200-day moving average is $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $448.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

