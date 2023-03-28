United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

USM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United States Cellular from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of USM stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United States Cellular by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United States Cellular by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

