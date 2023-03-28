United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $43,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $187.74. The company had a trading volume of 618,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,432. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

