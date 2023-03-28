United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ UG opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. United-Guardian has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

