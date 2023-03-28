United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in United Bancorp by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.22. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 27.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

United Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.