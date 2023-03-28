Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $59.47 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00020768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $59.47 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00328185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012481 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,067,255 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 471,066,453.3598195 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.76742419 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 635 active market(s) with $45,101,908.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.