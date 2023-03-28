Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $182,391,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.11. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

