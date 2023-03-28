Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Sather Financial Group Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,029 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.48 and a 200 day moving average of $205.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

