Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,129,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,868,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. 317,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,164. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.