UBS Group Initiates Coverage on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. 1,099,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,868. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

About InMode

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in InMode by 122.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in InMode by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at about $925,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.