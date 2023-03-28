UBS Group Initiates Coverage on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.
InMode Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. 1,099,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,868. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.11.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
