Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,133 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies
In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
