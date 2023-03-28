U.S. Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 21,770 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,876 put options.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,641,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,880,445. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

