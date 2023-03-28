Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 8,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Turmalina Metals Price Performance

Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,778. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.