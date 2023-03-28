Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 8,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,778. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
